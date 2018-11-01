DeviantCoin Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $6,595.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00004084 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 14,409,821 coins and its circulating supply is 12,329,704 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

