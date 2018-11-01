Deutz (DEZ) PT Set at €8.50 by Baader Bank

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been given a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEZ. Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.80 ($10.23).

Shares of DEZ opened at €6.58 ($7.65) on Tuesday. Deutz has a 1-year low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €8.25 ($9.59).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

