Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) PT Set at €16.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.25 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.06 ($16.34).

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.71 ($13.62). 173,911 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

