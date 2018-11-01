Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PBB. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. equinet set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.06 ($16.34).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €11.93 ($13.87) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

