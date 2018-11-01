Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €23.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.12 ($31.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.92 ($28.97).

ETR:LHA traded up €1.08 ($1.26) on Wednesday, reaching €18.84 ($21.91). 6,841,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

