Deutsche Bank Trims Michael Kors (KORS) Target Price to $83.00

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KORS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. MKM Partners set a $74.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.52.

Shares of NYSE:KORS traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,893. Michael Kors has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $10,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,436 shares of company stock worth $60,640,959 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,121 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,588 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,154 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

