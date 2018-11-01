Deutsche Bank Cuts Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Price Target to $11.00

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

BCRH stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Capital Reinsurance will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

