Depomed (ASRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million.

NYSE:ASRT opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Depomed has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Depomed in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

