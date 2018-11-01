DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY18 guidance at $2.00-2.15 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

