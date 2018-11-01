Denison Mines (DML) Price Target Raised to C$2.10

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 153.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DML. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.60 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

DML opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$0.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 212.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of C$4.10 million during the quarter.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

