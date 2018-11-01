Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,777,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,427 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 85,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.99.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,708. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.