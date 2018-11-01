Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Holdings Trimmed by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 3.0% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,561,000 after buying an additional 2,462,310 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,742,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,386,000 after buying an additional 1,152,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,660,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,644,000 after buying an additional 825,244 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 74.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,988,000 after buying an additional 793,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,038.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 853,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 778,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,681,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $250,297.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,708. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.99.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

