Defenx (DFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Shares of Defenx PLC (LON:DFX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 91515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

About Defenx (LON:DFX)

Defenx Plc, a security software company, provides a range of products for the mobile, PC, and network security markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Security, Backup, and Protection. The Security segment offers Security Suite, which includes antivirus, antispyware, firewall, antispam, and Web protection, as wells as privacy service for the protection of personal details; Defenx Antivirus to protect from viruses and malware in real time; and Mobile Security Suite, which includes anti-phishing, anti-spam, anti-theft, and antivirus features, as well as SIM protection safe browsing.

