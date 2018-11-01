Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSE:DECK opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $131.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Pivotal Research set a $119.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.07.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

