Dean Foods (DF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DF. Vertical Group lowered Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Dean Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

DF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. Dean Foods has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.09.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DF. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dean Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

