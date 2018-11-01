DCORP Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DRP)

DCORP (CURRENCY:DRP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, DCORP has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DCORP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003356 BTC on major exchanges. DCORP has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $0.00 worth of DCORP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DCORP Token Profile

DCORP was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP’s total supply is 8,094,002 tokens. DCORP’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1928628 . The Reddit community for DCORP is /r/dcorp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DCORP is www.dcorp.it . DCORP’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DCORP

DCORP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DCORP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DCORP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

