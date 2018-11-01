Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Dassault Systemes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Dassault Systemes has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 1.1% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the second quarter worth about $498,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials.

