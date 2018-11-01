DAPPSTER Market Capitalization Reaches $37,879.00 (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. DAPPSTER has a market capitalization of $37,879.00 and $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPPSTER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPPSTER alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00149839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00243431 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020656 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.69 or 0.09859941 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051134 BTC.

DAPPSTER Profile

DAPPSTER (CRYPTO:DLISK) uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPPSTER is dlisk.com

DAPPSTER Coin Trading

DAPPSTER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPPSTER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPPSTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPPSTER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPPSTER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.