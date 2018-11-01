Danone SA (BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.96 ($86.00).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.30 ($79.42) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Danone stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €67.28 ($78.23). The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

