Danielle Sheer Sells 1,553 Shares of Carbonite Inc (CARB) Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 1,553 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $51,652.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Danielle Sheer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Danielle Sheer sold 7,474 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $265,999.66.

On Thursday, September 20th, Danielle Sheer sold 484 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $18,876.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Danielle Sheer sold 14,480 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $625,391.20.

On Thursday, August 30th, Danielle Sheer sold 458 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $19,052.80.

Shares of CARB stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Carbonite Inc has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Carbonite had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CARB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. MED lifted their price target on Carbonite from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carbonite from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARB. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

