Dan Goldstein Sells 102 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $10,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $117.56.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.