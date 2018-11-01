DACC Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (DACC)

DACC (CURRENCY:DACC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One DACC token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Exrates. DACC has a total market cap of $0.00 and $603,957.00 worth of DACC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DACC has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00044892 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00057147 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001635 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000315 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About DACC

DACC is a token. DACC’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DACC is medium.com/@daccproject . The official website for DACC is www.dacc.co . DACC’s official Twitter account is @DACCblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DACC

DACC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, CoinEx, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DACC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DACC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DACC using one of the exchanges listed above.

