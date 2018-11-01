DA Davidson Comments on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

BWB stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 60.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

