DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.74. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.79 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $78.19 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $915,257.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 31,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $3,011,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,731 shares of company stock valued at $23,087,928 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

