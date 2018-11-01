D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stake Lessened by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,919,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,650,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,363 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 35.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,285,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,840 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 454.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,337,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,546.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 716,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after acquiring an additional 673,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.