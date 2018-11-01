CyrusOne (CONE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.99, but opened at $53.87. CyrusOne shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 3017863 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,169 shares of company stock worth $1,602,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

