CyrusOne (CONE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-830, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.57 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.94.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $495,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,169 shares of company stock worth $1,602,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

