CyrusOne (CONE) Issues Earnings Results

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CyrusOne updated its FY18 guidance to $3.25-3.30 EPS.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. MED upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $117,159.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,189.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,197. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.