Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $878,000 Stake in Chemours Co (CC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Chemours were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 900,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 28.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CC shares. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

