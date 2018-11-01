Cwm LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$45.12” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

