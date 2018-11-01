Cwm LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.74% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPKW. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5,075.4% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8,569.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

