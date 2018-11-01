Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 145,081 Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dropbox by 56.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 702.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 55.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $373,895.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $453,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 469,194 shares of company stock worth $12,546,564 over the last quarter.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.