Curtiss-Wright (CW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CW. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.23. 6,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,686. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 85,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 167.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6,300.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 134,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.