Cummins (CMI) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $177.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Shares of CMI traded up $5.74 on Wednesday, reaching $142.43. 89,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,815. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,087 shares of company stock worth $3,914,211. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 117,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 81.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 46.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

