Cubic (CUB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Get Cubic alerts:

NYSE:CUB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 140,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cubic has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -160.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $73,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Buss sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $215,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cubic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,135,000 after acquiring an additional 172,274 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,245,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cubic by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cubic by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 342,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.