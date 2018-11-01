Critical Review: U.S. Global Investors (GROW) & Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Hamilton Lane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $6.26 million 3.17 $640,000.00 N/A N/A Hamilton Lane $244.03 million 7.66 $17.34 million $1.64 23.40

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 10.33% 1.97% 1.80% Hamilton Lane 8.14% 63.94% 27.50%

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hamilton Lane pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Global Investors and Hamilton Lane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Lane 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hamilton Lane has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats U.S. Global Investors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

