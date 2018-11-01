Critical Review: CP ALL Public (CVPUF) vs. Kroger (KR)

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CP ALL Public does not pay a dividend. Kroger pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares CP ALL Public and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Kroger 3.05% 28.05% 5.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CP ALL Public and Kroger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kroger $122.66 billion 0.19 $1.91 billion $2.04 14.59

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CP ALL Public and Kroger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kroger 2 12 7 0 2.24

Kroger has a consensus price target of $30.16, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Given Kroger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kroger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kroger beats CP ALL Public on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. The company provides bill payment, life and non-life insurance brokerage, information technology, marketing and advertising, logistics, merchandise distribution, training and seminar, cash and carry, research and development, management and technical consultancy, and marketing and consulting services, as well as provides smart cards. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of convenience foods and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; catalog and e-commerce business; commercial trading; and sale of consumer products. In addition, the company produces sausages, bacon, ham, salami, cut meats and processed meats under the Carne Meats brand name, as well as operates restaurants and minimarts. Further, it distributes various commercial cards and tickets, and equipment for retailing and software development; and trades non-food products, as well as offers education, microbiologic and scientific laboratory, and technical and supporting services. As of February 22, 2018, CP ALL Public Company Limited operated 10,268 stores. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited and changed its name to CP ALL Public Company Limited in 2007. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The company's marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and convenience stores comprise a limited assortment of staple food items and general merchandise, as well as sells fuel. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of March 8, 2018, the company operated 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

