Critical Contrast: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) vs. John Wiley & Sons (JW.B)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

This table compares Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and John Wiley & Sons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houghton Mifflin Harcourt $1.41 billion 0.59 -$103.18 million ($1.25) -5.36 John Wiley & Sons $1.80 billion 1.73 $192.18 million N/A N/A

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Profitability

This table compares Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houghton Mifflin Harcourt -4.35% -14.89% -4.49% John Wiley & Sons 11.65% 16.49% 6.80%

Volatility & Risk

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and John Wiley & Sons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1 3 3 0 2.29 John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 51.39%. Given Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt does not pay a dividend.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Houghton Mifflin Harcourt on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students. The Trade Publishing segment primarily develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital formats, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses; and trade and reference materials, such as adult and children's fiction and non-fiction books to schools, colleges, libraries, office supply distributors, and other businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online, and wholesalers. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has strategic partnership with VIPKid to develop learning programs. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.