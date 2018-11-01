Criteo (CRTO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 30,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,628. Criteo has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 7,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $191,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,084,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,622,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Criteo by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,612,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 207,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Criteo by 1,231.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Criteo by 3.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,645,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

