Credo 24 Hour Volume Hits $108.00 (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Credo token can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene, OTCBTC and Tidex. Credo has a total market cap of $20.04 million and $108.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00149681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00243534 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.46 or 0.09460988 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo . The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credo

Credo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Tidex, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.