Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Drax Group (DRX)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

DRX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Drax Group to a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Drax Group to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 373 ($4.87) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 399.13 ($5.22).

LON DRX opened at GBX 401.60 ($5.25) on Monday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.70 ($4.82).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

