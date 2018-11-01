Credit Suisse Group Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

NASDAQ OMAB traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 25,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,485. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.