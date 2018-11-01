Credit Suisse Group Lowers E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Price Target to $58.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of ETFC opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,444,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

