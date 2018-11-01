Credit Acceptance (CACC) PT Raised to $335.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CACC. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 target price on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Compass Point upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $424.42 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $277.20 and a twelve month high of $467.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $14,590,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total value of $921,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock worth $32,823,572. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,211,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 142.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

