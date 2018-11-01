Creativecoin (CREA) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Creativecoin has a total market cap of $405,249.00 and approximately $771.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creativecoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00035000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000515 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin (CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,129,880 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creativecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creativecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.