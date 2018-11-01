Creative Planning Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 445.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 373.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 33,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Argus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.