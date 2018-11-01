Creative Planning Has $1.59 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,198,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,900,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,076,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 826,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after buying an additional 553,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 546,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

