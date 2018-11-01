Creative Planning Buys 794 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,708,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $84.08 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.