Creative Planning Buys 794 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,708,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HRC opened at $84.08 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.
About Hill-Rom
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
