Covesting Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00012877 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Covesting has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $14.25 million and $26,640.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

