Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,306 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61,306 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 255.1% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 171.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 106,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock worth $25,818,353. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.